CECO Environmental’s (CECO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CECO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Trading Up 1.8 %

CECO Environmental stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $767.14 million, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.