Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $205.00.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

