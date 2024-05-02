Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.18.

AMZN opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

