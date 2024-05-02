Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.78. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

