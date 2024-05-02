Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.