Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

