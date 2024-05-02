Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

