Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,238 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $115,307.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,661.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $63,132.75.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,523 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $139,171.74.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,378 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $127,630.36.

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $82,643.88.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $249,705.36.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87.

On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,509,092.13.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $98.82.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

