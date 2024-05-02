Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.39.

QSR stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

