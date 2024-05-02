Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,000 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $215,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph P. Lyssikatos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 30,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $223,200.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $197,040.00.

ELVN stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

