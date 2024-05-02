Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Plexus Trading Up 1.2 %

Plexus stock opened at $102.25 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 86,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

