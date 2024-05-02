Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
INTC opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.
