Amplitude (AMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. On average, analysts expect Amplitude to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Stories

