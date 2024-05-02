Amplitude (AMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. On average, analysts expect Amplitude to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amplitude Stock Performance
Shares of AMPL stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
