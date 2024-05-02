Analyzing Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 31.42% 29.20% 23.23% SiTime -55.93% -10.21% -9.09%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lattice Semiconductor and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 3 8 0 2.73 SiTime 0 2 4 0 2.67

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $83.36, indicating a potential upside of 24.07%. SiTime has a consensus price target of $142.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.69%. Given SiTime’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $737.15 million 12.54 $259.06 million $1.56 43.07 SiTime $143.99 million 13.86 -$80.54 million ($3.63) -24.04

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats SiTime on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

