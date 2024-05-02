Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $125.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $102.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.12.

NYSE EMN opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $86.94.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 46.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.6% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

