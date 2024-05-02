ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.06

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.06 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.17). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 659,855 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £35.90 million, a PE ratio of -155.56 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

