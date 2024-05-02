Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 10,188 shares changing hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$220.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 200,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$90,280.00. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.