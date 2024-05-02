Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 10,188 shares changing hands.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock has a market cap of C$220.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
