Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of AR stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,280 shares of company stock worth $12,490,305. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

