F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $189.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $206.00 to $189.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. F5 has a one year low of $129.93 and a one year high of $199.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.30 and a 200-day moving average of $176.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 203.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324,886 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in F5 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,937,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in F5 by 3,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 172,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 168,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

