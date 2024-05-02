Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Susquehanna

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.99.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.