International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 61,777 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $944,847.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,967.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $3,939,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

