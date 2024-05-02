Signaturefd LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

