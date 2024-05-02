Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 167.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.87.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,456,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

