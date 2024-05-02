Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Finning International

Finning International Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of FTT opened at C$41.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$33.72 and a 52-week high of C$46.30. The company has a market cap of C$5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. Analysts predict that Finning International will post 3.9857007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.