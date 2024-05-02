Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) & CGI (NYSE:GIB) Head to Head Contrast

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and CGI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.47 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A CGI $10.60 billion 2.18 $1.21 billion $5.13 19.37

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Leafbuyer Technologies and CGI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CGI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79% CGI 11.34% 20.65% 10.78%

Summary

CGI beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About CGI

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.