Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

ACGL opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

