Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 10,800 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,800 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $235,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,406,817.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $644,100.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,300 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $250,860.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,936.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,495 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $510,781.30.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $287,950.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 18,090 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $405,396.90.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,136 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $115,097.76.

On Friday, April 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 17,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $386,580.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,282 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $468,919.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $146,100.00.

Citi Trends Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.37. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $215.18 million during the quarter.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after buying an additional 474,736 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 47.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $2,254,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

