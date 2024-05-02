Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $100.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

ACGL opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 597.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

