TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.13.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE X opened at C$35.98 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$27.57 and a twelve month high of C$37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.64.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.