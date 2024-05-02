B. Riley Boosts American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target to $16.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

APEI stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $242.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 122,520 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in American Public Education by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

