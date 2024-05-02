Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Green Plains Price Performance
GPRE stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Plains
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.