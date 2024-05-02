Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TECK.B. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.00.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$66.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$47.47 and a 12 month high of C$70.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

