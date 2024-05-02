Metallus (MTUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Metallus to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.53 million. Metallus had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, analysts expect Metallus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MTUS opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40. Metallus has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Metallus Company Profile

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $230,570.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Metallus news, CAO Nicholas A. Yacobozzi sold 17,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $346,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,842.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $230,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,645. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.