ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Director Buys $32,490.00 in Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) Director Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $32,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 546,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,218.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert John Andrew Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Robert John Andrew Ryan bought 4,313 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $13,801.60.

ASP Isotopes Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASPI opened at $3.16 on Thursday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $154.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 5.03.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. HTLF Bank owned approximately 0.16% of ASP Isotopes as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.