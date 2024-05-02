Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Roku by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Roku by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Roku by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

