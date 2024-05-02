Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,163 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,608.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $445,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,938 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $23.69 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

