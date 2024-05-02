Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $130.96 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day moving average is $131.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.