Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,711 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $210.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $189.54 and a one year high of $279.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

