Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 639,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 551,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 83.74, a current ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.