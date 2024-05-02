Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Shares Down 0.9%

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.15. Approximately 2,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.12.

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

