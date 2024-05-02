Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Trading Up 0.5%

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94. Approximately 128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.97.

About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

