AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AXA Trading Up 0.1 %

AXA stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. AXA has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

AXA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $2.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

