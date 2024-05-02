Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYLTF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Baylin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

