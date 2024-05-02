Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.
Baylin Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BYLTF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Baylin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.
Baylin Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baylin Technologies
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.