California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Ralph Lauren worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $163.62 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.41. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

