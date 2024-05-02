Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 226,134 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of DAR opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

