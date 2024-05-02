Short Interest in Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Decreases By 6.3%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCYHF opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
Discovery Company Profile
