Short Interest in Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Decreases By 6.3%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCYHF opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.