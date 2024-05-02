Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in April

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTEAF opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. Bénéteau has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

Bénéteau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.