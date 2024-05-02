EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Up 9.3% in April

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,560,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 9,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EOG opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

