Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 5,600 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Verint Systems by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 235,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verint Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after buying an additional 154,285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 276.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 94,483 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the sale, the president now owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $261,364.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,988 shares of company stock worth $4,873,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.