Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 15,700 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2,093.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,125.14%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

